UAE royal owner of Israeli football club says “door open” to Arab players

The Emirati businessman who has bought a stake in the controversial Israeli football club Beitar Jerusalem said on Tuesday that “the door is open” to adding Arab players to its roster.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Beitar t is the only major Israeli club never to have had an Arab player.

Asked about his plans for the team, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family, told a news conference that “the door is open” to all players, regardless of of their religion or background. He says he wants to set an example that Jews and Muslims can work together.

The team announced on Monday that Al Nahyan had bought a 50 percent stake in the club and pledged to invest some $90 million in the coming decade.

Read more:

UAE royal buys 50 percent stake in Israeli Beitar Jerusalem football club

Israeli Premier League soccer club Beitar Jerusalem in talks with Abu Dhabi investors

Coronavirus: Dubai to allow limited crowds at sporting events

Last Update: Tuesday, 08 December 2020 KSA 16:46 - GMT 13:46