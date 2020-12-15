UAE and Israel’s football federations sign MoU

The UAE and Israeli football federations signed an agreement of understanding during a grand ceremony held at the Federation’s headquarters in Dubai, the UAE news agency WAM reported on Monday.

WAM added that the grand ceremony was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Emirates Football Association, Gianni Infantino, President of the International Football Association FIFA, and Oren Hasson, President of the Israeli Football Association.

The cooperation agreement comes as a continuation of the efforts of the Emirates Football Association to strengthen relations with various national federations in the world with the aim of developing the football system and benefiting from the expertise to raise the technical, administrative and organizational level of the various football tournaments, and to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries in all sectors, including the sports and football sectors, WAM reported.

The declaration added that the cooperation agreement includes a number of items, including the establishment of friendly matches for all national teams and clubs, the establishment of joint workshops for the technical and administrative members of the federations, as well as the launch of development initiatives that contribute to supporting the course of the game in the two countries.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi expressed his happiness at the signing of the bilateral agreement with the Israeli Football Association.

“I feel optimistic for the success of this agreement that serves the game in our two countries,” Al Nauiami added.

Oren Hasson, President of the Israeli Football Association, said that attending in the United Arab Emirates was a dream two months ago and now it has turned into reality.

“We are happy with this step, calling on everyone to visit Tel Aviv to build strong relations and let future generations know that football unites peoples and is a common language of peace,” Hasson added.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, described this day as a historic and unprecedented moment, and one of the most important moments of football and its history. He said that this agreement is close to my heart and proud of its presence and that I will be a witness to it, thanking the UAE and Israel Federations for this great step.

