Concussion substitutions to be trialed at FIFA's Club World Cup in Qatar

FIFA will let teams use concussion substitutes at next month’s Club World Cup in an effort to better protect players with head injuries.

The seven-team tournament in Qatar will be “the first international competition to test” improved concussion protocols in soccer, FIFA said Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

FIFA cited a key aim of “reducing the pressure on medical personnel to make a quick assessment” of an injured player on the field.

Players with suspected head injuries can be replaced permanently in Club World Cup games in addition to the team’s five substitutes.

The Club World Cup features title holders from each of the six continental confederations, plus the domestic champion of host Qatar.

The tournament draw will be made on January 19 in Zurich.

Read more:

FIFA selects three UAE referees for Club World Cup

Saudi Arabian woman Najd Fahd wins world FIFA 20 e-Football Playstation tournament

UAE football coach Van Marwijk sets sights on third World Cup

Last Update: Friday, 08 January 2021 KSA 19:20 - GMT 16:20