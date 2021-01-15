Peterhansel of France extends his record to 14 victories in Dakar Rally

French veteran Stephane Peterhansel took a record-extending 14th Dakar Rally victory in Saudi Arabia on Friday and his eighth in the car category.



The 55-year-old X-Raid Mini driver, nicknamed “Mr Dakar” for his unprecedented success, first won the endurance event on a motorcycle in 1991.



Argentine Kevin Benavides, riding a Honda, won the motorcycle category after the 12th and final stage that ended in Jeddah.

The event started in 1978 as a race from Paris to the Senegalese capital, Dakar, but moved from Africa for safety reasons in 2009. It is now held entirely in Saudi Arabia after a stint in South America.

