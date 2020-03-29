Tunisia prints banknote featuring first woman doctor, Dr Tewhida ben Sheikh

The Central Bank of Tunisia announced on Thursday that the new 10 Tunisian dinar note would feature female doctor Tewhida ben Sheikh, a first for the country.

Ben Sheikh (1909-2010) was the first Muslim woman to become a physician in North Africa in the 20th century, and is particularly renowned for her work in women’s health and specialization in gynaecology.

The new note went into circulation on Friday, March 27, as legal tender.

In a statement, the central bank said that the new note has several security features, including:

• A watermark through the image of Ben Sheikh and the number 10 that can be seen when looking at the note through light.

• A windowed security thread that appears continuous when looked at over a light, but discontinuous otherwise.

• A circle on the upper left corner containing the number 10 that changes color depending on the angle of view.

• Micro-text printing of “DIX DINARS” below the portrait of Ben Sheikh and in other places.

The note will circulate alongside the country's other currency.

