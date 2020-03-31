Coronavirus: Houseparty app denies hacking claims, offers $1 mln bounty for accuser

A video chat app which has become popular for people under coronavirus lockdown has denied it allowed users to be hacked and instead offered a $1 million dollar bounty for information about where the accusations came from.
I was hacked @houseparty , money taken from @StarlingBank at the time I was in the room. The password for #HouseParty had been used before but the password was never used for Starling.— Fiona Grierson (@fionagrierson) March 31, 2020
The hack bridges the gap from HouseParty into iOS passwords and saved cards. #housepartyhack
Doesn’t seem it when I have £250 unaccounted payments from my bank and Uber sends me codes - only happened since I downloaded your app. This is the Reason why I never download apps— DB (@9DanB) March 30, 2020
It keeps saying my password is wrong, I have reset my password 4 times, logged back in and it still won’t let me delete the app! Let me delete the app please!!— holls (@holslapham) March 30, 2020
Houseparty offers $1 million bounty for evidence of “smear campaign”
We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumors were spread by a paid commercial smear campaign to harm Houseparty. We are offering a $1,000,000 bounty for the first individual to provide proof of such a campaign to bounty@houseparty.com.— Houseparty (@houseparty) March 31, 2020
I'd urge EVERYONE to delete #houseparty. My car was stolen this afternoon and I was then robbed at gunpoint by a man in a balaclava, I've absolutely no doubt that houseparty is responsible for this. DELETE IT NOW— Andy (@andyraepal) March 30, 2020
It was...............Rebekah Vardys account. Where’s my mill ?— lmwhu (@lmwhu) March 31, 2020
“It was...............Rebekah Vardys account. Where’s my mill ?” responded user @lmwhu, referring to last year’s public spat between British football wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy in which Rooney accused Vardy of leaking stories about her.