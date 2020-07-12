Watch: The UAE’s Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe route through space

The UAE’s Emirates Mars Mission, also known as the Hope Probe or Hope Mars Mission, will lift off from Japan this week and reach Mars in February, 2021, according to a new video released by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

The mission, which is the first interplanetary mission from an Arab country’s space agency, will launch from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center on Wednesday, July 15.

The probe will be mounted onboard a H-IIA rocket that is set to launch at a speed of 34,082 kilometers per hour.

According to MBRSC, the trip will take around six months for the 493,500,000 kilometer trip to Mars, where it aims to study the climate and atmosphere of the so-called Red Planet.

Assuming all goes to plan, the Hope Probe should arrive at Mars to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the formation of the United Arab Emirates.

Scientists inspect the Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe. (UAE Space Agency and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre)

Objectives of the Emirates Mars Mission

The Emirates Mars Mission lists three objectives listed under “The First Complete Picture of the Martian Atmosphere”:

1. Understand climate dynamics and the global weather map through characterizing the lower atmosphere of Mars.

2. Explain how the weather changes the escape of Hydrogen and Oxygen through correlating the lower atmosphere conditions with the upper atmosphere.

3. Understand the structure and variability of Hydrogen and Oxygen in the upper atmosphere, as well as identifying why Mars is losing them into space.

To achieve these objectives, the Hope Probe is equipped with an infrared spectrometer, an Emirates exploration imager to take high-resolution photos, and an Emirates Mars ultraviolet spectrometer to scan with ultra violet.

A scientist inspects the Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe. (UAE Space Agency and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre)

