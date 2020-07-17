Saudi Arabian woman Najd Fahd wins world FIFA 20 e-Football Playstation tournament

A Saudi Arabian woman has won the FIFA 20 e-Football World Championship after beating her Brazilian competitor 8-0 in the finals of the Playstation competition, according to the Saudi Gazette's coverage of the event.

Najd Fahd was crowned world champion after defeating Cristina Batista Pereira 8-0 on Friday.

The tournament, which pitted players against each other on the popular PS4 football simulation game FIFA 20, was the first of its kind organized by the International Federation of University Sports.

Fahd is a student at Al-Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh and represented Saudi Arabian universities alongside Abdul Aziz Al Wahhabi, who was entered in the male tournament.

The tournament began on July 6 and featured male and female leagues.

Twelve women took part in the women’s league, divided into two initial groups of six before a knockout stage.

In the group stage, Fahd attracted attention when she beat her Australian opponent 5-1.

The Saudi Gazette newspaper hailed her as “Saudi Arabia’s daughter” after her victory and said that the tournament had been an opportunity for students from across the world to connect despite social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

