UAE helps reunite Jewish family from Yemen after over a decade apart

After 15 years apart, members of a Jewish family from Yemen were reunited with the help of authorities in the United Arab Emirates, the state news agency reported on Saturday.

Several relatives had been unable to see their family for over a decade, with some living in the UAE and others in London.

“It was nothing short of a miracle and the realization of an impossible dream. We thank the UAE for their great support in arranging the reunion. This is an example of the UAE’s humanitarian approach, as well as of its noble values of tolerance and coexistence,” one family member said.

Authorities facilitated the travel for all of the family members to return to the UAE for a much-awaited reunion.

A Jewish family from Yemen reunites in the UAE. (WAM)

“I feel as if I were reborn today. I am so happy to have met all my children and grandchildren. I am also overjoyed to be in the UAE, the land of tolerance, coexistence and goodness,” the patriarch of the family said.

Last Update: Sunday, 09 August 2020 KSA 07:29 - GMT 04:29