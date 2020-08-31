Blaze destroys beach club in Spain’s popular Costa del Sol coast

A huge fire at a tourist complex in Estepona, southern Spain, left Laguna Village's hotels burned on Saturday and forced the evacuation of thirty houses and a shopping Centre, regional emergency services said.
More than 30 firefighters have battled the fire, which is now stabilized in an area of Spain's Andalusia region known as Costa del Sol.
According to some residents, the fire spread quickly all over the tourist complex fueled by strong wind.
“It was so windy that it went out of control and it has been a disaster,” said a shocked Estepona resident.
Local media reported more than 2,400 people have been evacuated as another fire keeps Andalusia, Spain's southern region, on alert on Saturday due to hard climate conditions.
