‘Severe Revenge’: New Iranian board game revolves around avenging Solemani killing

An Iranian gaming company has released a board game based on avenging slain Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, for people ages 10 and up.

The game, named “Severe Revenge,” first came out in February and was made by Iran Bazi, an Iranian gaming company.

The game revolves around avenging Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the overseas arms of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3.

“Severe Revenge is a family brain teaser game about taking revenge against terrorist America so that families, youth and teens can spend their time and energy fighting the enemy even while relaxing and having fun,” Iran Bazi says about the game on its website.

The game is suitable for anyone aged 10 and above, Iran Bazi says on its website.

An Iranian holds a picture of late General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, as people gather to mourn him in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2020. (Reuters)

The game gets its name from a retaliation campaign launched by Tehran following Soleimani’s killing, during which senior Iranian officials and military commanders for days vowed “severe revenge” against the US.

Iran retaliated on January 8 by launching a ballistic missile attack on military bases in Iraq hosting US troops.

No US military personnel were killed in the attack.

Hours later, the IRGC shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, killing all 176 onboard. After days of denying responsibility, Iran said its military mistook the passenger plane for a cruise missile.

Iran Bazi has also released a tutorial on how to play the game on Aparat, an Iranian state-approved video sharing service.

Last Update: Wednesday, 02 September 2020 KSA 21:52 - GMT 18:52