Saudi Arabia sets up $36.5 mln camel hospital, largest in the world

While dozens of camels are recovering in enclosures belonging to the Salam Veterinary Hospital, others are being treated inside the hospital’s specialised wards.

Established in July 2020 with an investment of 137 million Saudi riyals ($36.5 million), the hospital near the city of Buraydah in Saudi Arabia’s central Qassim region, is said to be the world’s largest center for treating ill camels, covering a surface of 70,000 square meters.

It provides basic medical care but also treatment for chronic and infectious diseases, surgery and radiology services to the Kingdom’s beloved desert animal.

It also focuses on the research and development of camels’ breeding and fertilization processes, with a specialist center for embryonic transfer technology.

Previously, camel owners and traders in the Qassim region, also known for hosting the world’s largest camel market, used to drive 655 kilometers to treat their animals.

“I found medicine for my camels here that I could not find anywhere else”, said relieved camel owner Omair Al-Qahtani, after calming down one of his animals just brought in for treatment.

