Saudi Arabian designer to showcase traditional clothing ahead of Saudi National Day

Saudi Arabian designer Omaima Kindassa is staging a fashion show in Jeddah to showcase traditional clothing from regions around the Kingdom in celebration of the country’s upcoming 90th National Day, according to a local media report.
The week-long event, which kicked off Saturday, comes just ahead of Wednesday’s national holiday, al-Sabq newspaper reported.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Saudi National Day is celebrated annually on September 23 to commemorate the renaming of the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which occurred in 1932 with a royal decree from King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud.
The fashion show is inspired by the traditions of tribal communities from around Saudi Arabia and is aimed at highlighting the Kingdom’s diverse heritage, Kindassa told al-Sabq.
Each dress will be embroidered differently using pearls, gold, and colored threads, she said.
Traditional clothing from the regions of Najd, al-Qassim, and Medina will be showcased.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s sports federation launches exercise challenge for Saudi National Day
Saudi Arabia to host September concerts to celebrate 90th Saudi National Day
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 20 September 2020 KSA 17:34 - GMT 14:34