The deaths of hundreds of elephants in Botswana this year which had baffled and alarmed conservationists were caused by toxins produced by cyanobacteria in water, officials said on Monday.
Cyril Taolo, deputy director of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, told a news conference that the number of dead elephants had risen to 330, from 281 last reported in July.
The department’s principal veterinary officer Mmadi Reuben told the same conference that there were, however, still many unanswered questions.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
“Our latest tests have detected cyanobacterial neurotoxins to be the cause of deaths. These are bacteria found in water,” Reuben said.
“However, we have many questions still to be answered such as why the elephants only (died) and why that area only. We have a number of hypotheses we are investigating.”
In neighboring Zimbabwe more than 20 elephant carcasses were discovered near the country’s biggest game park and authorities suspect they succumbed to a bacterial infection.
Africa’s overall elephant population is declining due to poaching but Botswana, home to almost a third of the continent’s elephants, has seen numbers grow to around 130,000.
Botswana says cyanobacteria toxins in water cause of mysterious elephant deaths
The deaths of hundreds of elephants in Botswana this year which had baffled and alarmed conservationists were caused by toxins produced by cyanobacteria in water, officials said on Monday.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 17958 Views Coronavirus: Dubai Police arrest Arab actress for hosting public birthday parties
- 12742 Views Coronavirus: Dubai closes, fines nine fitness centers for violating COVID-19 measures
- 6054 Views Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group to open representative office in Israel
- 5706 Views Trump is a target of Iran for ‘life’ for Soleimani killing: Supreme leader Rep.
- 2096 Views US set to sanction more than 24 people, groups linked to Iran’s weapons program
- 2005 Views Woman accused of sending ricin letter addressed to White House arrested
- 30091 Views Lebanon: More families are marrying off teenage daughters as economic despair sets in
- 17958 Views Coronavirus: Dubai Police arrest Arab actress for hosting public birthday parties
- 12742 Views Coronavirus: Dubai closes, fines nine fitness centers for violating COVID-19 measures
- 12397 Views UAE, Bahrain normalize ties with Israel at historic White House event
- 11309 Views For insulting Erdogan, over 3,800 sentenced to prison in Turkey in 2019: Report
- 9907 Views Coronavirus: Passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi must wear COVID-19 tracking device