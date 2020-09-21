Hackers again infiltrate ISIS channels with pornography: Expert

Internet trolls have again taken to posting pornographic photos into ISIS Telegram channels, apparently causing frustration among members of the terrorist organization.

Back in 2016, a member of the hacker group Anonymous compromised hundreds of Twitter accounts of ISIS supporters, flooding them with pornography.

Now, it appears someone has been posting pornography on ISIS social media channels again, according to a Twitter post by Cole Bunzel, a fellow at Standford University’s Hoover Institution.

Frustration building in ISIS Telegram as an unwanted guest keeps dropping pornography into the chat and the moderator is MIA. “I tried to delete him and his messages and I couldn’t” “Where’s moderator?” 😾 pic.twitter.com/g9jfEzupv8 — Cole Bunzel (@colebunzel) September 17, 2020

“Frustration building in ISIS Telegram as an unwanted guest keeps dropping pornography into the chat and the moderator is MIA [missing in action]. “I tried to delete him and his messages and I couldn’t” “Where’s moderator?” wrote Bunzel on Thursday.

No details have emerged this time as to who is behind the disruption to the terrorists’ messaging channels, and there is no evidence that the source of the 2016 action – the Anonymous hacker known as Wauchula Ghost – is behind the latest round of spam.

Anonymous, ISIS, and pornography

Wauchula Ghost started spamming ISIS Twitter accounts after a supporter of the Middle East-based terror organization, Omar Mateen, killed 49 people and injured 53 more in the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

Speaking to CNN, the hacker said “We started to take over their accounts with porn and gay pride images basically just to troll them. We thought that putting the naked images would offend them.”

Wauchula Ghost said he worked with other hackers to coordinate their attacks on extremist accounts, and that he could typically access their accounts in under a minute due to ISIS’ supporters limited technical abilities.

Even back in 2015, Anonymous called for people to troll ISIS through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, on a day the group dubbed “ISIS Trolling Day,” US-based NBC New York reported at the time.

Following the November 2015 attacks in Paris in which 130 people were killed, the hacking group announced that it would conduct massive cyberattacks against the terrorist organization.

