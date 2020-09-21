Visually impaired neighborhood mechanic uses touch, sound to fix cars in Iraq 

Shaking and stroking spare parts of a car engine, Mustafa Aziz quickly figures out what needs to be done as he repairs the car one of his customers entrusted to him.

“Some people are surprised and impressed. Others don’t believe it until they see it, and some are still incredulous,” the 35 year-old Iraqi, visually impaired from birth, told Reuters at his home in Baghdad, where he opened a garage.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

His father, a car mechanic himself, first transmitted his passion to his son when Aziz was a child. Year after year, Aziz’s skills improved and today, he has made himself a reputation in the neighborhood.

The challenges people without sight face in Iraq are numerous, Aziz said, adding that the lack of adequate infrastructure initially made it hard for him to pursue his studies.

Mustafa Aziz, an Iraqi blind mechanic, repairs a customer car at a garage in Baghdad, Iraq September 6, 2020. Picture taken September 6, 2020. (Reuters)

He says it is his success as a car mechanic that gave him the self-confidence to dream big and today, he holds a diploma in music, plays in a band and teaches Islamic studies to people with disabilities.

Repairing cars also helped him to meet people and make friends from various backgrounds, integrating him in social circles he had no access to before.

His objective is not only to provide an income to his family and a safety net for his two children. In the long term, he wants to improve the condition of people with disabilities in Iraq and encourage to have ambitions of their own.

Read more:

In this Saudi Arabian farm in al-Ahsa, rare hassawi rice is ‘as precious as gold’

Watch: Israeli singer performs UAE national anthem following peace deal

Last Update: Monday, 21 September 2020 KSA 15:26 - GMT 12:26