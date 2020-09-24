VARIETY

UAE’s Burj Khalifa lights up in green, white to mark 90th Saudi National Day

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai lights up with the Saudi flag. (Twitter)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Thursday 24 September 2020
The United Arab Emirates’ Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building – lit up in green and white to mark Saudi Arabia’s 90th National Day on Wednesday.

Dozens of people watched as the Kingdom’s flag, which is green with a white inscription of the Islamic shahada and a sword, was displayed on the skyscraper.

A light show choreographed to the Saudi Arabian national anthem also took place at the Dubai Fountain at the foot of the Burj Khalifa.

Social media users shared videos and pictures of the Burj Khalifa online to celebrate the occasion.

Saudi National Day is celebrated annually on September 23 to commemorate the renaming of the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932 following a royal decree from King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud.

