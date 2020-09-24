UAE’s Burj Khalifa lights up in green, white to mark 90th Saudi National Day

The United Arab Emirates’ Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building – lit up in green and white to mark Saudi Arabia’s 90th National Day on Wednesday.

Dozens of people watched as the Kingdom’s flag, which is green with a white inscription of the Islamic shahada and a sword, was displayed on the skyscraper.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A light show choreographed to the Saudi Arabian national anthem also took place at the Dubai Fountain at the foot of the Burj Khalifa.

#BurjKhalifa lights up in green and white to celebrate the joy, the achievements, and pride of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on their 90th National Day. pic.twitter.com/3ogomBuYD1 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) September 23, 2020

Social media users shared videos and pictures of the Burj Khalifa online to celebrate the occasion.

Saudi National Day is celebrated annually on September 23 to commemorate the renaming of the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932 following a royal decree from King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia celebrates 90th National Day with massive air shows, fireworks, and more

Saudis feel ‘sense of unity’ for Kingdom’s 90th National Day

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman congratulates Saudi people on 90th National Day

Last Update: Thursday, 24 September 2020 KSA 11:16 - GMT 08:16