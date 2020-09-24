UAE’s Burj Khalifa lights up in green, white to mark 90th Saudi National Day

The United Arab Emirates’ Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building – lit up in green and white to mark Saudi Arabia’s 90th National Day on Wednesday.
#BurjKhalifa lights up in green and white to celebrate the joy, the achievements, and pride of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on their 90th National Day. pic.twitter.com/3ogomBuYD1— Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) September 23, 2020
SHOW MORE
برج خليفة يتزين بعلم #السعودية #اليوم_الوطني_السعودي_90 pic.twitter.com/23iBJLhvEm— NourAldin نورالدين اليوسف (@nouraldin) September 22, 2020
Last Update: Thursday, 24 September 2020 KSA 11:16 - GMT 08:16