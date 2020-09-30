Biden uses Arabic ‘inshallah’ in US presidential debate, causing social media storm

After using Arabic expression “inshallah” in the first US presidential debate, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is at the center of a social media storm.

Biden used the phrase during an exchange in the first half of Tuesday's debate regarding the release of US President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

When Trump said his tax return would be released to the public “as soon its finished,” Biden responded: “When? Inshallah?”

Inshallah, translated as “God willing,” can be used sarcastically in conversation to indicate that something is unlikely to happen.

While many users praised the former US vice president for using the expression in the proper context, others questioned his pronunciation.

The word is usually pronounced “In-sha-lah” or “Insha-allah.”

However Biden’s pronunciation - “In-shala” – had some viewers wondering if he had instead said “enchilada” – a traditional Mexican dish.

Biden either said: inshallah, enchilada, or in July -- do with this what you will pic.twitter.com/FBr7egqIiP — Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani (@AdrienneMahsa) September 30, 2020

Others suggested Biden had said “in July” or “next July,” rather than the common Arabic expression.

That’s just Biden slurring his words. He said “next July” that came out as “inshallah” — Logan Lee Babcock (@LoganLeeBabcoc1) September 30, 2020

However the Biden campaign confirmed to American public news outlet NPR after the debate that he did in fact use the phrase “inshallah.”

Okay, for those of you wondering - did Joe Biden really drop an “inshallah” with the appropriate sarcastic usage?



Yes, he did. I confirmed with his campaign - that is indeed what the man said. https://t.co/MqseBsl2Ck — Asma Khalid (@asmamk) September 30, 2020

Read more:

‘Father of Humaneness’: Kuwait’s Emir dies at 91 leaving legacy of mediation, charity

US urges Iran to respect human rights after Christians flee country to escape prison

Turkey sentences female politician to prison for calling Erdogan ‘enemy of women’

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 September 2020 KSA 10:35 - GMT 07:35