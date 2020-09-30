Biden uses Arabic ‘inshallah’ in US presidential debate, causing social media storm

After using Arabic expression “inshallah” in the first US presidential debate, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is at the center of a social media storm.
Biden either said: inshallah, enchilada, or in July -- do with this what you will pic.twitter.com/FBr7egqIiP— Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani (@AdrienneMahsa) September 30, 2020
That’s just Biden slurring his words. He said “next July” that came out as “inshallah”— Logan Lee Babcock (@LoganLeeBabcoc1) September 30, 2020
Okay, for those of you wondering - did Joe Biden really drop an “inshallah” with the appropriate sarcastic usage?— Asma Khalid (@asmamk) September 30, 2020
Yes, he did. I confirmed with his campaign - that is indeed what the man said. https://t.co/MqseBsl2Ck
