Subway bread isn’t bread due to sugar levels, says Ireland’s Supreme Court

Ireland’s Supreme Court has ruled that bread sold by the fast food chain Subway contains so much sugar that it cannot be legally defined as bread.

The ruling came in a tax dispute brought by Bookfinders Ltd., an Irish Subway franchisee, which argued that some of its takeaway products - including teas, coffees and heated sandwiches - were not liable for value-added tax.

A panel of judges rejected the appeal Tuesday, ruling that the bread sold by Subway contains too much sugar to be categorized as a “staple food,” which is not taxed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There is no dispute that the bread supplied by Subway in its heated sandwiches has a sugar content of 10 percent of the weight of the flour included in the dough, and thus exceeds the 2 percent specified,” the judgement read.

The law makes a distinction between “bread as a staple food” and other baked goods “which are, or approach, confectionery or fancy baked goods,” the judgement said.

Bookfinders was appealing a 2006 decision by authorities who refused to refund value-added tax payments. Lower courts had dismissed the case before it reached the Supreme Court.

Read more:

Biden uses Arabic phrase ‘inshallah’ in debate with Trump, causing social media storm

First dog cafe opens in Saudi Arabia’s Khobar

British Museum to return looted 4,000-year-old artifact to Iraq

Last Update: Thursday, 01 October 2020 KSA 18:49 - GMT 15:49