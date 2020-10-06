Aiming to build a big farm, French start-up Ÿnsect raises $224 mln

French start-up Ÿnsect, which harvests mealworms for bug-based food and fertilizer, has raised $224 million from investors including Robert Downey Jr.’s Footprint Coalition to build an insect farm near Paris and expand in North America.
Ÿnsect has now raised $425 million, after a previous $125 million fundraising and subsidies of $23 million, a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters.
An employee checks worms before they are being turned into protein powder at the “Ynsect” experimental insect farm in Dole, eastern France. (AFP)
Last Update: Tuesday, 06 October 2020 KSA 15:45 - GMT 12:45