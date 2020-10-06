Aiming to build a big farm, French start-up Ÿnsect raises $224 mln

French start-up Ÿnsect, which harvests mealworms for bug-based food and fertilizer, has raised $224 million from investors including Robert Downey Jr.’s Footprint Coalition to build an insect farm near Paris and expand in North America.



Ÿnsect has now raised $425 million, after a previous $125 million fundraising and subsidies of $23 million, a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



Led by Antoine Hubert, Ÿnsect uses larval beetles for the production of insect-based nutrients for pets and fish, and as fertilizer for plants.



As well as the FootPrint Coalition, Astanor Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Hong Kong-based Happiness Capital, Supernova Invest and Armat Group took part in the fundraising.

An employee checks worms before they are being turned into protein powder at the “Ynsect” experimental insect farm in Dole, eastern France. (AFP)

Last Update: Tuesday, 06 October 2020 KSA 15:45 - GMT 12:45