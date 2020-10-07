VARIETY

Four homeless men hit French jackpot with gifted scratchcard

A file photo shows French grids of EuroMillions, Loto and Keno by Francaise des Jeux (FDJ), the operator of France's national lottery games. (AFP/Marion Berard)
AFP Tuesday 06 October 2020
Four homeless people won big after a scratchcard handed to them by a charitable gambler drew 50,000 euros ($59,000), French lottery operator FDJ said Tuesday.

The four men in their thirties were begging outside a lottery shop in the western port city of Brest when a departing customer handed them a scratchcard purchased for one euro.

“What a surprise for the four young men when they discovered a win not of five euros, but of 50,000 euros,” the operator said in a statement.

The four divided up the windfall equally, FDJ said.

“They were dumbfounded, but lucid,” a spokesperson told AFP, adding the quartet seemed to have no immediate plans for the money, except to leave town quickly.

Last Update: Wednesday, 07 October 2020 KSA 23:19 - GMT 20:19

