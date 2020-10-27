Coronavirus crisis takes bite out of domestic and export sales of Swiss chocolates

Swiss chocolate sales fell 14.3 percent in the first eight months of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic hit travel retail and the industry’s business with hotels and restaurants.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



The decline was even more marked in the four months to August, at 21.5 percent, with both domestic sales and exports hit, industry association Chocosuisse said in a statement on Tuesday.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



Over 70 percent of Swiss chocolate is exported, with business particularly affected this summer by the downturn in travel and tourism, said the association, which counts Barry Callebaut and Lindt & Spruengli among its members.

Read more: Switzerland will lower growth forecasts over coronavirus



“In these important markets, no recovery is in sight even longer term,” Chocosuisse said.



Over the eight month period, domestic sales of Swiss chocolate also fell, while imports of chocolate made abroad increased, the association said, criticizing high raw material prices in Switzerland due to “protectionist regulation.”





Switzerland’s chocolate industry generated sales of 1.787 billion Swiss francs ($1.97 billion) in 2019.

Last Update: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 KSA 16:24 - GMT 13:24