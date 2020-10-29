Japanese online fashion site unveils new and improved ‘Zozosuit 2’

Online fashion retailer Zozo Inc on Thursday unveiled a successor to its “Zozosuit” body-measuring suit, one of a string of failed projects ahead of the exit of founder Yusaku Maezawa, promising greater accuracy through design and software changes.
Online fashion retailer Zozo's body-measuring suit Zozosuit 2 is seen in this still image taken from animation. (Reuters)
The fashion retailer said it is looking for partners and hopes to offer the suit within a year.
Accurate and easy-to-use body measuring technology has become a holy grail for online fashion retailers trying to reduce returns. The industry been boosted by consumers shopping at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zozo already distributes the “Zozomat,” which can be used to measure feet for customized sizing recommendations.