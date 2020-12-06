Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan scales Burj Khalifa

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum climbed to the top of the world’s tallest building on Saturday evening.

The Crown Prince, who is known popularly as “Fazza,” shared a video from the top of the tower to his 10.7 million Instagram followers.

“828 meters of excitement,” he wrote under a short clip of him climbing a ladder followed by selfie footage from the top of the tower.

The video had been viewed almost 900,000 times on Instagram as of Sunday morning.

This is not the first time Dubai’s Crown Prince has climbed the over 160-storey tower.

Sheikh Hamdan climbed the tower and planted a United Arab Emirates flag on its top in 2013, as part of a successful campaign to pitch Dubai as the location for the World Expo 2020.

The sheikh is well known for his adventures and travels, which he documents on Instagram.

As the Crown Prince and son of current Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hamdan is expected to become the future ruler of Dubai.

Read more:

Video of Sheikh Hamdan flying helicopter creates buzz across UAE social media

‘We’re going to Mars to start a new journey for our country:’ UAE’s Sheikh Hamdan

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lights up in green, white to mark 90th Saudi National Day

Last Update: Sunday, 06 December 2020 KSA 11:40 - GMT 08:40