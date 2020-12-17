Watch: Steve Harvey in kandura performing local tribe chant UAE’s Ras al-Khaimah

American comedian and television host Steve Harvey was seen in a traditional dress robe in the UAE celebrating with local tribes in the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, partaking in celebrations and beating a traditional drum, according to videos posted online.

Harvey, who is currently visiting the UAE, was seen in one video listening to local tribesmen performing a custom locally known as the al-Nadba, where men chant in both a screeching and low sound. The chant is said to originate from the al-Shihuh (or al-Shehi) tribe who are based in the UAE’s Ras al-Khaimah.

It is believed to have started generations ago by tribesmen as a call for unity during times of hardship and war.

Another video posted online that quickly made the rounds across locals in the UAE showed Harvey joining the tribesmen in celebration by beating a traditional drum instrument.

In one video posted by a local, Harvey can be heard saying that he has been in the UAE shooting a series for the past six days on the “the hidden gems of the UAE.”

“This is the best time I’ve had on the trip. You know we been here filming for six days. Six straight days I’ve been in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, you know all over Dubai, filming for Facebook to put on a … to show the hidden gems of the UAE. To show the world the mountains and the rivers that they don’t about, they just think this desert. They don’t understand Islam, they don’t know that Islam is peace because there’s a media machine that makes sure,” Harvey says in the video while talking to a local man.

The American television host of popular show “Family Feud” was seen in several TikTok videos recently around Dubai, dining in the famed Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Dubai and being served by “Salt Bae” himself during his dinner.

“According to a stats I’ve been reading, the safest place on the planet right now in terms of large countries, is the UAE, the United Arab Emirates,” Harvey told the local Gulf News newspaper.

“They have conducted more coronavirus tests than anybody, they have the lowest death rate, they have the lowest infection rate. They jumped on this thing right away. It has a lot to do with the leadership over there because they are serious, they love their people and they do everything to protect, they keep their people safe,” Harvey added in his interview with Gulf News.

