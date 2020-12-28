In this Cairo spa, Egyptian masseurs use live snakes to help customers relieve pain

Soothing tunes play in a small Cairo spa room as live snakes slither on the backs and faces of customers looking for pain relief.

Masseurs first rub oil on clients’ backs and then use a combination of Pythons or around 28 different types of non-venomous snakes for those partaking in the adrenaline-fueled thirty-minute session.

Diaa Zein came across the new service while browsing through his social media and was instantly eager to try it.

The spa owner and customers say the massage gave them a boost of self-confidence as well as a feeling of total relaxation due to the unusual sensation of snakes on the skin.

Owner Safwat Sedki says snake massages are also proven to reduce muscle and joint pain while improving blood circulation and releasing endorphins.

However, it should not be used as a substitute for regular medical care or doctor’s visits.

Sedki started by offering the session for free to those wishing to try it but now charges around 100 Egyptian Pounds ($6.37) for the 20 or 30 minute session.

