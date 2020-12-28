Iraqi man raises African lions at his home, sells 62 animals he bred over 10 years

For 10 years, has been breeding lions in his small park or at his home in the Iraqi city of Basra, unlike many who would not dare come near the predatory animals.

For him, these carnivores have become a part of the family, just like any other pet one keeps at home.

Ghali al-Marajlah with one of his lions. (Reuters)

He chose to breed African lions, as he believes they easily adapt to their surrounding environment.

A lion is worth between $6,000 to $10,000, and al-Marajlah has sold some of the nearly 62 animals he bred over the past 10 years, at times to zoo keepers and others to hobbyists such as himself.

He keeps cubs at his home until they reach the age of 3, later they are moved to his park where people pay a fee of $2 to see them.

