Divers in ‘Hanbok’ send underwater New Year greetings at South Korea aquarium

Dressed in South Korea's traditional costume ‘Hanbok,’ two divers at a Seoul aquarium make New Year bows to visitors from underwater.
Divers in Korean traditional costumes Hanbok make a deep bow during an event to celebrate New Year amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters)
SHOW MORE
But this year, along with a ‘Happy New Year’ banner the aquarium installs in the water each year, it installed another banner saying ‘Let's beat the coronavirus wisely.’
The aquarium was quiet on a Sunday afternoon as many people refrained from going out amid the third and largest wave of coronavirus infections in the country.
“It's unfortunate since (the aquarium) could have been a place where many people could enjoy altogether if it wasn't for the coronavirus,” a 36-year-old dad Han Sang-jin said, with his baby daughter held in his arms.
Under its COVID-19 measures, the aquarium will be hosting the event twice a day on every Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays through to February 20.