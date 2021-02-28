.
.
.
.
Language

Pope Francis expects to die in Rome, not Argentina in final days: New book

Pope Francis gestures during a weekly live streamed Angelus prayer from the library of the apostolic palace in The Vatican, during the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)
Pope Francis gestures during a weekly live streamed Angelus prayer from the library of the apostolic palace in The Vatican, during the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)

Pope Francis expects to die in Rome, not Argentina in final days: New book

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis expects to die in Rome, still the Catholic pontiff, without returning to spend his final days in his native Argentina, according to a new book titled “The Health of Popes.”

In an interview granted to Argentine journalist and physician Nelson Castro at the Vatican in February 2019, the pope said he thinks about death, but does not fear it.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Extracts from the book were published Saturday in Argentine daily La Nacion.

Asked how he sees his final days, Francis, who is 84, responded: “I will be pope, either active or emeritus, and in Rome. I will not return to Argentina.”

Francis has had to cancel some events in recent months due to a painful problem with sciatica, but is not known to suffer any other major ailments.

The Vatican has always been reticent about a pope’s health.

According to the new book, “This is the first time that a pope has discussed his health with the transparency afforded by Francis.”

The pontiff, formerly the archbishop of Buenos Aires, says he does not miss his native Argentina, where he was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the son of Italian immigrants.

“No, I do not miss it. I lived there for 76 years. What pains me are its problems” -- an allusion to the economic crisis shaking the South American country.

The pope has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Beyond his age, the leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics is considered to be high-risk: in 1957, aged 21, he suffered from acute pleurisy and had part of his right lung removed.

Read more:

Pope’s visit to Iraqi Ziggurat to draw fresh attention to birthplace of Abraham

Pope Francis appoints new doctor after previous one died of COVID-19

Iraqi Christians, decimated by extremist violence, prepare for pope’s visit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Lebanese nurses want pay not praise Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Lebanese nurses want pay not praise
Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers  Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers 

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi
Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi
US wants change but not ‘rupture’ with Saudi Arabia: Blinken US wants change but not ‘rupture’ with Saudi Arabia: Blinken
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah

Before you go

Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts
Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts

Explore More