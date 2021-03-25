Army Major Nemr’s killing adds to a series of unexplained recent murders in Lebanon

Lebanese Army Major Jad Nemr’s killing adds to a series of recent unexplained assassination and murders in Lebanon with controversial speculation by some that all crimes can link back to the Beirut Port explosion, money laundering, or cross-border smuggling.

Nemr was killed in his house in Ballouneh in Mount Lebanon. Nemr was serving in the Lebanese Army's Border Regiment to prevent smuggling and illegal entry and exit. Security data indicated that Army Major Jad Nemr was shot in the forehead, which eliminates the hypothesis of suicide.

Lokman Slim

Last month, the security forces in Lebanon have found the body of prominent Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim shot to death after he went missing a night earlier in the country's southern region.

His body was transported to a hospital in Sidon where a forensic coroner said Slim was received four bullets to the head and one to his back, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

Slim, an activist and publisher who ran a research center, was reported missing by his family late Wednesday night into Thursday morning after he visited a friend’s house in a village in Lebanon’s southern region.

Colonel Skaf and Colonel Abou Rjeily

We need answers behind the deaths of Colonel Skaf and Colonel Abou Rjeily



نطالب بالتحقيق الشفاف خلف مقتل العقيد سكاف و العقيد ابو رجيلي pic.twitter.com/JFdxg2rqrs — Nicolas Skaf (@NicolasSkaf1) December 3, 2020

On December 20, 2020, a retired customs officer, Mounir Abu Rjeily, was found dead.

A forensic evidence team came to the crime scene and began investigations, which raised many questions, mainly since a completely similar crime occurred three years ago. The investigation did not lead to any results.

Shortly after the murder of Abu Rjeily, pictures of him surfaced online with Colonel Joseph Skaf who was found dead in the parking of his building three years ago.

After the Beirut port explosion, a leaked document showed that Skaf was the first to warn of ammonium nitrate danger.

On February 21, 2014, he had a telegram directed to the Ministry of Finance's Audit and Search for Smuggling department.

He stated that it is necessary to remove the ship carrying ammonium nitrate outside the port.

Director of Fraud Risk Management at Byblos Bank Antoine Daher

On June 4, 2020, Antoine Daher was found dead in the parking garage of his own home in Hazmieh in a similar incident to Skaf's death.

Dagher was a Group Ethics and Fraud Risk Manager at Byblos Bank.

According to the National News Agency (NNA), he was hit in the head with a sharp tool that fractured his skull. Dagher, who was in his 60s, died instantly.

People close to the victim stated that he “was working on sensitive files by virtue of his position in the bank.”

Military photographer Joseph Bejjani

On December 21 2020, Joseph Bejjani was also found dead in his car in front of his house in Kahala, a security zone where many military centers and the Ministry of Defense are located. Kahala is also in an area close to the presidential palace.

Bejjani worked for the telecommunications company “Alfa” and was also a photographer approved by the Army Command, but according to close associates, he did not work as a photographer, but rather took on photography as a hobby. The sources also confirmed that Bejjani did not receive a salary from the army.

Media circulated information saying that Bejjani has pictures that he gave to the French investigators around Beirut's port related to the explosion.

However, his family later denounced those claims and added that he used to work for the army command occasionally and had good relations with its officers, and if he had pictures, surely the Army Command would have been the one who requested it and was aware of it.

Antoine al-Hayek

In March of 2020, Antoine al-Hayek was killed inside his small market in the town of Miyeh and Miyeh, on the outskirts of Sidon, in southern Lebanon.

NNA stated that Hayek was killed on the spot as a result of being shot in the head.

Al-Hayek was one of Amer Al-Fakhoury's assistants in Khiam detention camp during the Israeli occupation of Lebanon. Lebanese officials accused al-Fakhoury of torturing prisoners in the 1990s at a prison run by the Israeli-backed South Lebanon Army.

Hayek's death came a few days after the military court in Lebanon acquitted al-Fakhoury, an American who was jailed for months in Lebanon. A US military helicopter transported Fakhoury from Washington's embassy in Beirut to Cyprus, and from there to the United States.

Al-Fakhoury's release and transport sparked great widespread anger, especially among Hezbollah's supporters.

