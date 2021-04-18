Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food

Millions of Muslims around the world celebrated the holy month of Ramadan, which began on April 13.
During Ramadan –the ninth month of the Islamic calendar – those observing refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The month is marked by prayer, reflection, charity, and community.
Mecca
Muslims perform Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Jerusalem
Palestinians take part in the first Friday prayers of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site, in Jerusalem’s Old City, on April 16, 2021. (AFP)
Mosul
People gather to have their Iftar (breaking fast) meals during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Mosul, Iraq. (Reuters)
Cairo
People shop from a stall selling Ramadan lanterns along a main street in the in the northern suburb of Shubra of Egypt’s capital Cairo. (AFP)
Amman
People shop for Ramadan decorations amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Amman, Jordan. (Reuters)
Manila
Filipino Muslim men attend prayers on the first day of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines. (Reuters)
Jakarta
Women read the Quran as they wait to break the fast during the holy month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters)
Karachi
A man arranges plates of food for Iftar (breaking fast) meal during the fasting month of Ramadan, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
Read more:
Ramadan: How to prevent feeling thirsty, tired while fasting
Muslims mark first Ramadan Friday prayer in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca amid COVID rules
In COVID-19's shadow, migrants find solace in Ramadan prayers and online iftars