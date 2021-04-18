.
.
.
.
Language

Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food

Boys have their Iftar (breaking fast) meal during the fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Karachi. (Reuters)
Boys have their Iftar (breaking fast) meal during the fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Karachi. (Reuters)

Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Millions of Muslims around the world celebrated the holy month of Ramadan, which began on April 13.

During Ramadan –the ninth month of the Islamic calendar – those observing refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The month is marked by prayer, reflection, charity, and community.

Mecca

Muslims perform Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Muslims perform Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)

Jerusalem

Palestinians take part in the first Friday prayers of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site, in Jerusalem’s Old City, on April 16, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinians take part in the first Friday prayers of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site, in Jerusalem’s Old City, on April 16, 2021. (AFP)

Mosul

People gather to have their Iftar (breaking fast) meals during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Mosul, Iraq. (Reuters)
People gather to have their Iftar (breaking fast) meals during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Mosul, Iraq. (Reuters)

Cairo

People shop from a stall selling Ramadan lanterns along a main street in the in the northern suburb of Shubra of Egypt’s capital Cairo. (AFP)
People shop from a stall selling Ramadan lanterns along a main street in the in the northern suburb of Shubra of Egypt’s capital Cairo. (AFP)

Amman

People shop for Ramadan decorations amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Amman, Jordan. (Reuters)
People shop for Ramadan decorations amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Amman, Jordan. (Reuters)

Manila

Filipino Muslim men attend prayers on the first day of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines. (Reuters)
Filipino Muslim men attend prayers on the first day of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines. (Reuters)

Jakarta

Women read the Quran as they wait to break the fast during the holy month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters)
Women read the Quran as they wait to break the fast during the holy month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters)

Karachi

A man arranges plates of food for Iftar (breaking fast) meal during the fasting month of Ramadan, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
A man arranges plates of food for Iftar (breaking fast) meal during the fasting month of Ramadan, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)

Read more:

Ramadan: How to prevent feeling thirsty, tired while fasting

Muslims mark first Ramadan Friday prayer in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca amid COVID rules

In COVID-19's shadow, migrants find solace in Ramadan prayers and online iftars

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
More than seven million people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry  More than seven million people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry 
Arabic speakers with Mideast resumes feature in Biden’s latest State Department picks Arabic speakers with Mideast resumes feature in Biden’s latest State Department picks
Top Content
Prince Philip’s body lowered into Royal Vault as funeral nears its close Prince Philip’s body lowered into Royal Vault as funeral nears its close
Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month
Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust
COVID-19 survivors may require just one shot of a two-dose vaccine: Researchers COVID-19 survivors may require just one shot of a two-dose vaccine: Researchers
IAEA confirms Iran has started enriching uranium to 60pct purity IAEA confirms Iran has started enriching uranium to 60pct purity
Saudi Arabia reports 948 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths in 24 hours Saudi Arabia reports 948 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths in 24 hours
Before you go
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Explore More