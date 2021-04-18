Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food

Millions of Muslims around the world celebrated the holy month of Ramadan, which began on April 13.

During Ramadan –the ninth month of the Islamic calendar – those observing refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The month is marked by prayer, reflection, charity, and community.

Mecca

Jerusalem

Mosul

Cairo

Amman

Manila

Jakarta

Karachi

Read more:

Ramadan: How to prevent feeling thirsty, tired while fasting

Muslims mark first Ramadan Friday prayer in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca amid COVID rules

In COVID-19's shadow, migrants find solace in Ramadan prayers and online iftars