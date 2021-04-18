.
.
.
.
Language

Ramadan: Ten tips to avoid weight gain from a UAE-based clinical dietician 

A family eats their iftar meal during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bellevue. (Reuters)
A family eats their iftar meal during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bellevue. (File photo: Reuters)

Ramadan: Ten tips to avoid weight gain from a UAE-based clinical dietician 

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

During the holy month of Ramadan, families and friends often gather together to break their fast and share delicious meals with one another.

Fried appetizers, hearty rice dishes, and sugary desserts are a staple at Iftar tables around the world. And while those observing refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset, many choose to indulge in different foods once they break their fast – often leading to weight gain.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Clinical Dietician at Healthbay Clinic Dubai Sara Abdelghany told Al Arabiya English that by following simple tips weight gain during Ramadan can be avoided allowing everyone to enjoy the holy month.

Here’s her guide to maintaining your weight during Ramadan:

1. Make sure you are having a good portion of proteins and vegetables and a moderate amount of complex carbs during Iftar and Suhoor.

2. Avoid deep fried foods as much as possible. Instead, oven-bake appetizers and pastries to limit the amount of oil consumed.

Fried Sambusa is seen in a tray. (iStock)
Fried Sambusa is seen in a tray. (iStock)

3. Avoid building your calories through drinks, such as juices, popular Ramadan drinks, and soft drinks.

4. Avoid eating too many dates, dried fruits, and nuts. Although these are healthy, they are still high in calories.

People buy dates for Iftar during the holy month of Ramadan at a market area in Amman. (File photo: Reuters)
People buy dates for Iftar during the holy month of Ramadan at a market area in Amman. (File photo: Reuters)

5. Avoid overeating beyond the feeling of fullness. Always listen to your body and stop eating when you feel full, not stuffed.

6. Make sure that at least 70 percent of the snacks you eat are healthy. Indulge in desserts, but limit the amount of sweets you eat.

7. Make sure to eat a proper meal when you’re hungry and avoid snacking on sweets or pastries.

8. Avoid having too many options and a variety of food at the Iftar or Suhoor table. This may push you to want to eat more.

Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month Features Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month

9. If you regularly exercised before Ramadan, do not stop your workout routine. Decrease the intensity of your workouts and aim to exercise three to four times per week.

10. Try to stay active throughout the month and get in 10,000 steps a day. This does not have to be done in one go and can be divided before and after Iftar.

Read more:

Ramadan: How to prevent feeling thirsty, tired while fasting

Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month

Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food
More than seven million people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry  More than seven million people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry 
Top Content
Prince Philip’s body lowered into Royal Vault as funeral nears its close Prince Philip’s body lowered into Royal Vault as funeral nears its close
Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month
Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust
COVID-19 survivors may require just one shot of a two-dose vaccine: Researchers COVID-19 survivors may require just one shot of a two-dose vaccine: Researchers
IAEA confirms Iran has started enriching uranium to 60pct purity IAEA confirms Iran has started enriching uranium to 60pct purity
Australia records third death ‘likely linked’ to AstraZeneca vaccine shot Australia records third death ‘likely linked’ to AstraZeneca vaccine shot
Before you go
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Explore More