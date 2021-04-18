Ramadan: Ten tips to avoid weight gain from a UAE-based clinical dietician 

During the holy month of Ramadan, families and friends often gather together to break their fast and share delicious meals with one another.

Fried appetizers, hearty rice dishes, and sugary desserts are a staple at Iftar tables around the world. And while those observing refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset, many choose to indulge in different foods once they break their fast – often leading to weight gain.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Clinical Dietician at Healthbay Clinic Dubai Sara Abdelghany told Al Arabiya English that by following simple tips weight gain during Ramadan can be avoided allowing everyone to enjoy the holy month.

Here’s her guide to maintaining your weight during Ramadan:

1. Make sure you are having a good portion of proteins and vegetables and a moderate amount of complex carbs during Iftar and Suhoor.

2. Avoid deep fried foods as much as possible. Instead, oven-bake appetizers and pastries to limit the amount of oil consumed.

3. Avoid building your calories through drinks, such as juices, popular Ramadan drinks, and soft drinks.

4. Avoid eating too many dates, dried fruits, and nuts. Although these are healthy, they are still high in calories.

5. Avoid overeating beyond the feeling of fullness. Always listen to your body and stop eating when you feel full, not stuffed.

6. Make sure that at least 70 percent of the snacks you eat are healthy. Indulge in desserts, but limit the amount of sweets you eat.

7. Make sure to eat a proper meal when you’re hungry and avoid snacking on sweets or pastries.

8. Avoid having too many options and a variety of food at the Iftar or Suhoor table. This may push you to want to eat more.

9. If you regularly exercised before Ramadan, do not stop your workout routine. Decrease the intensity of your workouts and aim to exercise three to four times per week.

10. Try to stay active throughout the month and get in 10,000 steps a day. This does not have to be done in one go and can be divided before and after Iftar.

Read more:

Ramadan: How to prevent feeling thirsty, tired while fasting

Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month

Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food