Palestinian teen bears scars of eviction battle in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah

Jana Kiswani, a 16-year-old Palestinian, was entering her home in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah when an Israeli police officer shot her in the back with a sponge-tipped bullet, her family said.

Her spine fractured, the teen bears testimony to the tensions and violence surrounding an Israeli court-ordered eviction of eight Palestinian families from homes claimed by Jewish settlers.

Advertisement

Last month, the Sheikh Jarrah dispute helped to trigger 11 days of intense fighting between Israel and Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group, and frequent protests and confrontations with Israeli police in the neighborhood have kept tensions high.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Clashes were under way in Sheikh Jarrah on May 18 when Kiswani was shot. She said she was obeying police orders to go inside when the police officer fired.

“I didn’t do anything. I didn’t pick up a rock, or even say a word to him or argue with him or anything, he had no right to shoot me,” Kiswani told Reuters. “If it’s not safe in my ownhome, where is it safe?”

Asked about Kiswani’s shooting, an Israeli police spokesperson did not comment directly on the incident but said some events that day were under investigation. Israel’s Kan public broadcaster said the police officer who fired at her was suspended.

This footage published in Israeli media shows the moment Israeli police shot 15 yr old Jana Kiswani in her spine while she stood in her house in occupied East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah on May 19.



Police then threw a stun grenade as she fell. pic.twitter.com/MrtAwsOyWh — Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) May 25, 2021

CCTV footage from the teenager’s home showed her falling to the ground in the courtyard and a stun grenade exploding as her family rushed to her aid.

The family said the long-term effect of her injuries was still unclear. The girl is confined to bed, taking painkillers and sitting up, and will begin physiotherapy soon.

In October, an Israeli district court ruled in favor of Jewish settler claims that the land on which the eight families are living used to belong to Jews, based on documents from the 19th century.

The families have asked Israel’s Supreme Court to review the case, with a decision pending on whether it would hear the appeal. Kiswani’s family is not among the group currently facing eviction.

Israel describes the Sheikh Jarrah controversy as a property dispute playing out in the court system and says police are keeping the peace in the face of sometimes violent protests in the neighborhood.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in a 1967 war, later annexing it in a move not recognized by the international community.

It considers all of Jerusalem its capital. Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a state they seek to establish in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Read more:

Israeli police cancel controversial Jerusalem march due to security concerns

Israeli police arrest Palestinian activist twins from East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah

Clashes in east Jerusalem ahead of court case on Palestinians’ eviction