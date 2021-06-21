.
.
.
.
Language

Danger and demons: Yemen’s mysterious ‘Well of Hell’

An aerial view on June 6, 2021 shows the Well of Barhout known as the Well of Hell in the desert of Yemen's Al-Mahra province. Closer to the border with Oman than to the capital Sanaa 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) away, the giant hole in the desert of Al-Mahra province is 30 metres wide and thought to be anywhere between 100 and 250 metres deep. Local folklore says it was created as a prison for the demons -- a reputation bolstered by the foul odours rising from its depths. (AFP)
An aerial view on June 6, 2021 shows the Well of Barhout known as the Well of Hell in the desert of Yemen's Al-Mahra province. (AFP)

Danger and demons: Yemen’s mysterious ‘Well of Hell’

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Surrounded in mystery and tales of demons, the Well of Barhout in Yemen’s east -- known as the “Well of Hell” -- is a little-understood natural wonder.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Closer to the border with Oman than to the capital Sanaa 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) away, the giant hole in the desert of Al-Mahra province is 30 meters wide and thought to be anywhere between 100 and 250 meters deep.

Local folklore says it was created as a prison for the demons -- a reputation bolstered by the foul odors rising from its depths.

Yemeni officials say they don’t know what lies below.

“It’s very deep -- we’ve never reached the bottom of this well, as there’s little oxygen and no ventilation,” said Salah Babhair, director-general of Mahra’s geological survey and mineral resources authority.

“We have gone to visit the area and entered the well, reaching more than 50-60 meters down into it. We noticed strange things inside. We also smelled something strange... It’s a mysterious situation.”

Sunlight doesn’t extend far into the structure, and little can be seen from the edge except the birds that fly in and out of its depths.

An aerial view taken on June 6, 2021 shows the Well of Barhout known as the Well of Hell in the desert of Yemen's Al-Mahra province. (AFP)
An aerial view taken on June 6, 2021 shows the Well of Barhout known as the Well of Hell in the desert of Yemen's Al-Mahra province. (AFP)

Videographers seeking close-ups of the inside of the well have said they are almost impossible to capture -- local superstition has it that objects near the hole can be sucked towards it.

Babhair said that the well was “millions and millions” of years old.

“These places require more study, research and investigation,” he said.

Over the centuries, stories have circulated of malign, supernatural figures known as jinns or genies living in the well.

Many local residents remain uneasy about visiting the vast hole, or even talking about it, for fear of ill fortune from a chasm which, legend has it, threatens life on Earth itself.

Yemenis have had enough bad luck as it is.

The country has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014 between the government and the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The United Nations says Yemen is suffering the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with tens of thousands killed, millions displaced and two-thirds of its 30-million population dependent on some form of aid.

Read more:

Iran-backed Houthis fire missile into Marib, killing 17 including 5-year-old girl

Iran-backed Houthis refusing to engage ‘meaningfully’ on a Yemen ceasefire: US

Hezbollah military expert killed in raid in Marib: Yemeni army source

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president? Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
Iran’s sole nuclear power plant in Bushehr undergoes emergency shutdown Iran’s sole nuclear power plant in Bushehr undergoes emergency shutdown
US extends COVID-19 travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through July US extends COVID-19 travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through July
Saudi Arabia convicts citizen, expat in $1.6 mln money laundering scheme Saudi Arabia convicts citizen, expat in $1.6 mln money laundering scheme
Myanmar’s junta chief arrives in Moscow for security conference Myanmar’s junta chief arrives in Moscow for security conference
Qatar to require fans at 2022 World Cup to be vaccinated Qatar to require fans at 2022 World Cup to be vaccinated
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More