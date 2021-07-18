Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season

Every girl admires her father, and Jawaher al-Shammari, a young Saudi woman, has been attached to the military uniform since her childhood when she used to see her own father don the same uniform after a lifetime working in one of the Kingdom’s security sectors.

“Today, I am a Saudi military officer working in the Hajj season this year as a safety inspector in the General Directorate of Civil Defense. I do it with great pride as it is important humanitarian work. My entry to the military sector is to serve my country and religion, and one of the tasks as a safety inspector is to patrol the pilgrim camps to ensure the safety and fire protection is up to speed and being followed, for example checking the construction of the camps, the fire extinguishers and electrical installations,” al-Shammari told Al Arabiya.

Among the corridors of the camps of the holy sites in Mina, the eyes of civil defense female soldiers monitor and control all equipment to ensure security and safety requirements.

“Our work, as safety inspectors within the Saudi Civil Defense is preventive supervision and standing on the camps of pilgrims, and ensuring that requirements are provided for the safety and protection of pilgrims during the rituals,” one female security officer said.

Inspection tours will continue throughout the Hajj days across all the holy sites through the use of modern technologies and applications that facilitate the inspection operations. Use of high technology will also enable the military working to ensure a Hajj season this year to receive reports around the clock and deal with all emergency cases from across the Mina area.

