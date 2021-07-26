.
Watch: Here are the 3 presidential decisions as announced by Tunisia’s Kais Saied

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Tunisia's President Kais Saied decided on Sunday to freeze the Tunisian parliament, suspend the immunity of all members of parliament, and dismiss Prime Minister Mechichi from his post following a day of mass protests in several Tunisian cities.

“First decision: freezing the functions of the parliament; the Constitution does not allow its dissolution but it allows the freezing of its activities,” Saied said during a televised address to the nation.

“Second decision: the lifting of the parliamentary immunity of all deputies. Third decision: the President of the Republic will take charge of the executive power, with the help of the government, which will be headed by a new leader appointed by the President of the Republic,” Saied announced.

Saied said in his statement that his actions were in line with Article 80 of the constitution, and also cited the article to suspend the immunity of members of parliament.

Hundreds of Tunisians honked and cheered in celebration on Sunday night after mass protests led to President Kais Saied announced the suspension of the country's parliament and the dismissal of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi.

Videos captured by Al Arabiya’s social media correspondent Afnan Laamari in Tunis showed hundreds of people taking to the streets in Marsa on foot and in vehicles chanting “Tahya Tounes” or “Viva Tunisia.”

(With inputs from agencies)

