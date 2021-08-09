In pictures: Deadly wildfires rage around the world amid worsening climate crises

Massive wildfires have left dozens dead around the world as authorities struggle to put out the blazes fueled by scorching temperatures and dry weather.

From Turkey to Russia to the US, countries have recorded some of the worst forest fires in decades.

According to scientists, July saw some of the worst blazes since at least 2003.

Here are some devastating pictures of the climate disasters:

Turkey

Greece

The US

Russia

Canada

