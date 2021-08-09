In pictures: Deadly wildfires rage around the world amid worsening climate crises

Massive wildfires have left dozens dead around the world as authorities struggle to put out the blazes fueled by scorching temperatures and dry weather.
From Turkey to Russia to the US, countries have recorded some of the worst forest fires in decades.
According to scientists, July saw some of the worst blazes since at least 2003.
Here are some devastating pictures of the climate disasters:
Turkey
A wildfire burn trees on August 2, 2021 in Mugla, Marmaris district, as the European Union sent help to Turkey and volunteers joined firefighters in battling a week of violent blazes. (AFP)
Firefighters battle a wildfire on August 2, 2021 in Mugla, Marmaris district, as the European Union sent help to Turkey and volunteers joined firefighters in battling a week of violent blazes. (AFP)
Greece
A firefighter and locals rush to a burning house in an attempt to extinguish forest fires that are approaching the village of Pefki on Evia (Euboea) island, Greece's second largest island, on August 8, 2021. (AFP)
A local uses a megaphone as others observe a large forest fire approaching the village of Pefki on Evia (Euboea) island, Greece's second largest island, on August 8, 2021. (AFP)
The US
An American flag is placed on a burned fire engine at a burned fire station in downtown Greenville, California on August 7, 2021. (AFP)
US Forest Service firefighter Ben Foley lights backfires to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California, U.S. August 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Russia
Cars drive down a road covered with smoke from nearby forest fires between the village of Magaras and the city of Yakutsk, in the republic of Sakha, Siberia, on July 27, 2021. (AFP)
Canada
This handout photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service shows the Sparks Lake wildfire, British Columbia, seen from the air on June 29, 2021. (AFP)
