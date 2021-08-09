Top five most expensive cats in the world

Cats are among the world’s most popular pets and have been found in a range of different households across the world. They are generally not high-maintenance pets like dogs, and are relatively easy to take care of. They can clean themselves and don’t need to be walked so they make great pets for people who lead busy lives.

Some pet owners and cat enthusiasts prefer to have specific breeds in their homes. Rare cat breeds can be surprisingly expensive due to a range of factors such as low fertility rates, their rarity or their popularity.

Here are the world’s five most expensive felines.

1. Ashera Cat

Price: Up to $125,000

The Ashera is one of the world’s most exotic domestic cats. Similar to Bengal cats, it was originally bred from Leopards from Asia.

It is an extremely rare breed and is much larger than a conventional domestic cat with the capacity to reach a height of a meter and a half and can weigh between 12 to 15 kilograms.

Since 2006, only 100 Ashera cats have known to have been sold.

2. The Savannah

Price: $10,000 - $50,000

Savannah, the second most expensive cat in the world, is also the world’s tallest, and winning it a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

A cross breed of an African Serval and a domestic house cat, Savannahs are banned in several parts of the world, including in several US states, because they are not considered domestic.

Servals have been domesticated over the past century but have been known to refuse using a litter box and are prone to consuming raw meat. They also don’t tolerate strangers.

When properly socialized, Savannah cats exhibit dog-like personality traits and are high-energy felines who need an active human to keep up with them.

This cat breed is expensive due to its low fertility rate. Research has found that male Savannah cats are not fertile after their sixth generation and don’t have the same instinct as other cats to mate.

3. The Bengal

Price: $10,000 - $25,000

The Bengal cat is one of the most popular expensive cat breeds in the world.

Originally an Egyptian Mau and Asian leopard cat hybrid, the Bengal has some unique features such as its muscular build, big round eyes and their coat patterns which come in a range of colors, including brown, silver/grey, black or white.

These energetic felines, unlike others, are fond of water and are very playful. They need something to occupy their time and use up all their pent up energy easily so owners need to give them extra attention or bring in another cat that they can play with.

Bengal cat ownership is illegal in the New York, Seattle and Hawaii.

4. The Sphynx

Price: $5,000 - $9,800

The Sphynx cat, renowned for being one of the most exotic and expensive breeds in the world, is sold at a high price because they are hard to find and are purebreds.

This cat, known for its striking appearance, suffers from separation anxiety from its human and craves attention. Unlike other cats, their sensitive skin requires a special shampoo for regular baths, and they get cold easily because they are hairless.

They must undergo annual heart scans and they are prone to irritable bowel syndrome.

Originating in Canada, and beginning in the 1960s, these cats were created through selective breeding by using hairless cats. Hairlessness in felines occurs due to a natural genetic mutation.

5. Persian Cat

Price: $4,000 - $5,500

The Persian cat is one of the world’s oldest cat breeds, dating back to the seventeenth century.

Known for their pug-like flattened faces, long flowing hair and chubby cheeks, this cat comes in an array of different colors.

Persian cats are laid back compared to other breeds. They can sleep for up to 20 hours a day and are not as playful as other cat breeds.

