.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

After Taliban takeover, Afghans in the GCC worry about family back home

  • Font
Daughters of Abadat, 35, a woman from Afghanistan, look on at their home in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, August 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Daughters of Abadat, 35, a woman from Afghanistan, look on at their home in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, August 29, 2021. (Reuters)

After Taliban takeover, Afghans in the GCC worry about family back home

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Five months ago, 35-year-old Abadat left Afghanistan with her two teenage daughters for the Gulf fearing for their safety after a series of explosions rocked the neighborhood where they lived.

Now safely in the United Arab Emirates, Abadat fears for her family back in Afghanistan following the swift take over by the Taliban that culminated in the capture of Kabul on Aug. 15.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I’m really scared for them and I wish I can help them and bring them to me or to any other country that is safe,” she said of her mother and three sisters, all Kabul residents.

The UAE, who sent troops to Afghanistan during the twenty year war including to train Afghan forces, says it has facilitated the evacuation of at least 36,500 people from Afghanistan and that as of this week it was temporarily housing around 8,500 Afghans.

Abadat, 35, a woman from Afghanistan, is pictured at her home in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, August 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Abadat, 35, a woman from Afghanistan, is pictured at her home in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, August 29, 2021. (Reuters)

Abadat now lives in Ajman in the north of the UAE, and is getting support from the local groups helping people in need.

Abadat said she worries that Afghan women’s lives will become increasingly difficult under the Taliban, an ultra-hardline group which largely barred women from working or studying during their 1996-2001 rule.

“Women’s rights are lost ... Our life is difficult in Afghanistan with the Taliban in charge, it’s very hard,” said Abadat, who declined to disclose her surname for security reasons.

Since capturing Kabul on Aug. 15, the Taliban have shown a more moderate face and said they will respect women’s rights this time round, but these statements have done little to reassure Abadat.

Afghanistan’s ‘Gen Z’ fears for future and hard-won freedoms World News Afghanistan’s ‘Gen Z’ fears for future and hard-won freedoms

“I am frightened and tense. It’s not safe to live in that country,” she said, adding that the country was not safe even before the Taliban took over.

In neighboring Saudi Arabia, Afghan Khalid Abdulrasheed told Reuters he prays for peace in his country and that all those who recently fled will be able to return safely.

Others hope that a looming economic crisis caused by the Taliban takeover can be staved off.

“We want a government to be formed. The Taliban are also our brothers... We want to have a government so that in future everything gets back to normal,” Afghan Sheren Agha said in Riyadh.

Read more:

Women allowed to attend university under Taliban rule, ban on mixed classes: Minister

Afghanistan’s ‘Gen Z’ fears for future and hard-won freedoms

‘Far greater humanitarian crisis’ looms in Afghanistan: UNHCR

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges
Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results
Top Content
Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister
Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan
US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report
Nine family members killed in blast near Kabul airport: Reports Nine family members killed in blast near Kabul airport: Reports
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More