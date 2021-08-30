.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi students return to school with masks and checks

  • Font
Students in Saudi Arabia return to schools amid strict COVID-19 precautionary measures. (SPA)

Saudi students return to school with masks and checks

Reuters, Riyadh

Published: Updated:

Waleed Saleh grinned behind his face mask in the corridor of Riyadh’s Ibn al-Hajeb elementary school, enjoying his first chance to see all of his classmates in more than a year.

“It has been a while,” the 13-year-old said as his friends headed to lessons around him, wearing white robes and leather sandals and carrying black backpacks. A sign in the courtyard outside wished them all a “warm welcome back”.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Around 6 million students returned to classes in the Kingdom this week for the first time since the start of the pandemic after data suggested infections were stabilizing and fatalities falling.

But authorities are keeping cautious.

Children older than 12 have to show they have been vaccinated before they can return.

At Ibn al-Hajeb, a security guard checked all the children’s temperature after their parents dropped them off at the gate. The pupils then lined up, standing on marked spots in the courtyard before processing in.

“School breaks and activities involving physical proximity have been canceled,” school manager Hassan al-Fefe told Reuters.

Pupils have to keep their distance during the day - the children sit far apart on blue tables. But the return was still something to celebrate, Waleed and his friends said.

“At least now we can understand what our teacher is saying. We could barely follow our lessons remotely,” said Fahd al-Fares, 13.

New coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia have stabilized at a few hundred daily over the last months from a peak of more than 4,000 new cases in June 2020. The average daily number of deaths fell below 10 during August.

On Sunday, the Saudi health ministry reported 208 new infections and six deaths. More than 36 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 78 percent of the Kingdom’s 35 million people have at least received one doze, the ministry said.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia will not mark unvaccinated students absent in first two weeks of school

Saudi Arabia outlines rules for resumption of in-person school learning

Saudi Arabia moving in right direction amid decline in COVID-19 cases: Spokesperson

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges
Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results
Top Content
Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister
Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan
US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report
Nine family members killed in blast near Kabul airport: Reports Nine family members killed in blast near Kabul airport: Reports
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More