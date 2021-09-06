Explainer: What is happening following coup in the West African nation Guinea

The West African nation Guinea is back under military rule for the first time in over a decade after the overthrow of the increasingly unpopular President Alpha Conde, who was seen as unlawfully trying to cling on to power by seeking a third term.

In announcing the coup on state television on Sunday, junta leader Col. Mamadi Doumbouya cast himself as a patriot of Guinea, which he said had failed to progress economically since gaining independence from France decades earlier.

Observers, though say the tensions between Guinea’s president and the army colonel stem from a recent proposal to cut some military salaries.

The army colonel and his colleagues seized control of the airwaves, professing their commitment to democratic values and announcing their name: The National Committee for Rally and Development.

“We will no longer entrust politics to one man. We will entrust it to the people,” he said, draped in a Guinean flag with about a half dozen other soldiers flanked at his side.

Tightening control

The new military leaders tightened their control, ordering the soldiers from his presidential guard to join the junta forces, and also warning local officials that refusing to appear at a meeting convened on Monday would be considered an act of rebellion against the junta.

The military leaders called for Guineans to return to work too and said the airport would be reopened.

Although ECOWAS, the West African regional bloc, called for the president’s immediate release and threatened sanctions if the demand was not met, the junta has refused to issue a timeline for releasing Conde, saying the 83-year-old deposed leader still had access to medical care and his doctors.

Seeking a third term

Conde’s removal by force came after the president sought a controversial third term in office last year, saying the term limits did not apply to him.





The political opposition and the junta both sought his ouster, though it remains unclear how united the two will be going forward.

Junta leader

It also was unknown how much support the junta leader Col. Doumbouya had within the larger military. As the commander of the army’s special forces unit he directed elite soldiers but it was still possible that others who remained loyal to the ousted president could mount a countercoup in the coming hours or days.



It was a dramatic setback for Guinea, where many had hoped the country had turned the page on military power grabs.



Conde’s 2010 election victory — the country’s first democratic vote ever — was supposed to be a fresh start after decades of corrupt, authoritarian rule and political turmoil.

In the years since, though, opponents said Conde, too, failed to improve the lives of Guineans, most of whom live in poverty despite the country’s vast mineral riches of bauxite and gold.

The year after Conde’s first election he narrowly survived an assassination attempt when gunmen surrounded his home overnight and pounded his bedroom with rockets. Rocket-propelled grenades landed inside the compound and one of his bodyguards was killed.

Violent street demonstrations broke out last year after Conde organized a referendum to modify the constitution. The unrest intensified after he won the October election, and the opposition said dozens were killed during the crisis.

Diaspora relieved

In neighboring Senegal, which has a large diaspora of Guineans who opposed Conde, news of his political demise was met with relief.

“President Alpha Conde deserves to be deposed. He stubbornly tried to run for a third term when he had no right to do so,” said Malick Diallo, a young Guinean shopkeeper in the suburbs of Dakar.

“We know that a coup d’etat is not good,” said Mamadou Saliou Diallo, another Guinean living in Senegal. “A president must be elected by democratic vote. But we have no choice. We have a president who is too old, who no longer makes Guineans dream and who does not want to leave power.”

History of political instability

Guinea has had a long history of political instability. In 1984, Lansana Conte took control of the country after the first post-independence leader died. He remained in power for a quarter-century until his death in 2008 and was accused of siphoning off state coffers to enrich his family and friends.

The country’s second coup soon followed, putting army Capt. Moussa “Dadis” Camara in charge.

During his rule, security forces opened fire on demonstrators at a stadium in Conakry who were protesting his plans to run for president.

Human rights groups have said more than 150 people were killed and at least 100 women were raped.

Camara later went into exile after surviving an assassination attempt, and a transitional government organized the landmark 2010 election won by Conde.

Mineral sector at risk following coup

The coup on Sunday also raises the political and operational risk for the country’s mineral sector, which include bauxite, diamonds, iron ore and gold.



Mining accounts for about 35 p of GDP in Guinea and while the West African country has large reserves, the development of many of its minerals has been hobbled by a lack of infrastructure, legal spats and alleged corruption.



Land and air borders were reopened on Monday, a government spokesperson said, but political risk on projects remained elevated.



Guinea also has mineral resources including cement, salt, graphite, limestone, manganese, nickel, and uranium.

