Shaheen storm: Distance learning makes a comeback in parts of UAE

Distance learning played a crucial role when dealing with the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to education. The recent tropical Shaheen storm situation in Oman has prompted many cities in the Gulf region to reinstate distance learning until the impact of the storm subsides.

The situation is expected to escalate between Sunday, October 3 and Tuesday, October 5, according to several official sources, as governments begin to issue weather warning alerts.

As tropical storm Shaheen began to gain speed, making its way to Oman, on Sunday, crisis committees across the United Arab Emirates called for distance learning to be implemented on Sunday and Monday.

As of yet, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Abu Dhabi have announced the temporary resumption of distance learning.

“Due to the fluctuation of weather conditions in the city of Al Ain, distance education will be activated in all educational institutions in the city on Monday 4 October and Tuesday 5 October 2021,” Abu Dhabi’s Media Office said in a Twitter post on Sunday afternoon.

“In view of the fluctuations of the weather and the change in the prevailing weather conditions in the country, and to ensure the safety of school students, the Emergency, Disaster and Crisis Team in Ajman, in coordination with the Emirates Education Authority, issued a decision to implement distance education in the Masfoot and Manama regions as of tomorrow Sunday until further notice,” Ajman Police said in a statement posted to Instagram.

“Based on the expected tropical storm in some areas of the country, the local emergency, crisis and disaster team in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah directed the shift into remote learning for all government schools located in the emirate’s southern region on Sunday and Monday,” Police in Ras Al Khaimah stated.

“Various government and private entities will operate as normal tomorrow, Sunday, October 3, with the committee’s continuous follow-up on developments related to tropical storm Shaheen and taking appropriate measures as follows,” a tweet by Dubai Media Office stated.

Sharjah’s Private Education Authority (SPEA) has said that education institutes in Khor Fakkan, Kalba and Deba al-Hisn will move to online learning and have vowed to “continue to monitor the situation closely with competent authorities and take necessary actions in this regard,” according to a statement.

The UAE has been on high alert since Saturday night, warning residents to stay safe as the storm intensified into a category 1 tropical cyclone on Sunday.

