.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israeli archaeologists find ‘luxurious’ 2,700-year-old toilet in Jerusalem

  • Font
1000
In this photo provided by Israel Antiquities Authority shows a rare ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years Jerusalem, when private bathrooms were a luxury in the holy city, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (AP)

Israeli archaeologists find ‘luxurious’ 2,700-year-old toilet in Jerusalem

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Israeli archaeologists have found a rare ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years, when private bathrooms were a luxury in the holy city, authorities said Tuesday.

The Israeli Antiquities Authority said the smooth, carved limestone toilet was found in a rectangular cabin that was part of a sprawling mansion overlooking what is now the Old City. It was designed for comfortable sitting, with a deep septic tank dug underneath.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“A private toilet cubicle was very rare in antiquity, and only a few were found to date,” said Yaakov Billig, the director of the excavation.

“Only the rich could afford toilets,” he said, adding that a famed rabbi once suggested that to be wealthy is “to have a toilet next to his table.”

Animal bones and pottery found in the septic tank could shed light on the lifestyle and diet of people living at that time, as well as ancient diseases, the antiquities authority said.

The archaeologists found stone capitals and columns from the era, and said there was evidence of a nearby garden with orchards and aquatic plants — more evidence that those living there were quite wealthy.

Read more:

Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza apply for Israeli work permits

Iran’s cyber-espionage poses threat to Israel, countries in the region: Report

Cyprus extends custody for suspect Israel claims was Iranian ‘hit man’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
Top Content
UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Sweden halts use of Moderna vaccine for young adults Sweden halts use of Moderna vaccine for young adults
Taliban arrest four ISIS members north of Afghanistan’s capital Taliban arrest four ISIS members north of Afghanistan’s capital
Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition
US investigating reports that Ghani fled Kabul with millions of dollars: Official US investigating reports that Ghani fled Kabul with millions of dollars: Official
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More