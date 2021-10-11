Here are the conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa in the UAE

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in the United Arab Emirates has allowed foreigners to apply for a five-year tourist visa.

The authority has set four requirements for obtaining a tourist visa.

The first of these conditions is a bank statement for the last six months with a balance of $4,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies.

The Federal Authority required the existence of health insurance, a copy of the passport, in addition to a colored personal photo.

The authority stated that this tourist visa is available to individuals of all nationalities, according to which the individual obtains an entry permit for several trips for a period of five years, on the condition that the tourist stays in the country for a period not exceeding 90 days in one year.

If a person wishes to extend the annual stay in the country for more than 90 days and for a period not exceeding 180 days, he can submit a request to extend the period of stay within the UAE.

The federal authority called on applicants for this visa on its website to ensure that the data is correct while filling in all the fields, especially the profession, the mother’s name, the phones used, the email if any, and the address, knowing that the application will be rejected if an error is discovered in those fields.

