‘I feel empty, scared’: Dubai-based Ukrainian expats share their ordeal amid invasion

Ukrainian expatriates living in the United Arab Emirates shared their fears and concerns about their family and friends who are still stuck in Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Dubai-based Ukrainian expat Olga told Al Arabiya English that her life has not been the same since the start of the invasion.

“I’m totally destroyed and frustrated,” the 33-year-old said. “This has been the worst week of my life. Me and my friends here in Dubai are trying to help in every possible way.”

Olga’s family members are from Kyiv and have decided to stay in the capital throughout the invasion to help with the situation however they can.

“My mom is volunteering and helping to weave the camouflage nets for our army and sorting the donated clothes that will be sent to the most affected regions,” she said, adding that her pregnant sister, however, fled Kyiv out of fear for her life.

“My family is in Western Ukraine. There have been some airstrikes there, but it is still a little bit safe than other regions. My sister is pregnant, so she made a decision to leave Kyiv after the first missile strikes hit the city,” Olga explained. “She said she had never been more scared in her life.”

Many residential buildings were destroyed in Kyiv, Olga said. Despite this, many of her friends refused to leave the city despite the critical situation.

“The last time the city looked like this was probably after World War Two.”

‘I feel empty and scared’

Ukrainian expat and operations manager at a media firm in Dubai, Anna, 31, told Al Arabiya English that it has not been easy for her friends and family to reach the European border.

“We [Ukrainians] all know what is going on. This is not a ‘special operation,’ this is a real war,” said Anna. “The invasion has united all Ukrainians. We want to say to Putin that we don’t want his help on the territory of our independent country.”

“I am from the east [of Ukraine] and for my family and friends, it has not been easy to reach the border with Europe. We are 1,300 kilometers away from the border with Europe. My father and brother can’t leave the country now, under the new update from the government,” she explained.

“I feel empty inside… and scared. I can’t help them,” she said. “Everything I wanted 10 days ago, I don’t want it anymore. All I want is for the Ukrainian people stuck in Ukraine to be safe.”

She continued, “One thing I can say for sure is that our people are very strong, and they hope that this will end tomorrow.”

There have been conflicting accounts about the number of civilian deaths in Ukraine since the start of the invasion. The country’s State Emergency service said on Wednesday that over 2,000 civilians have died because of the invasion, but the United Nations has cautioned that this number might be much higher.

“Ukraine is fully destroyed. I really don’t know what the future holds for my country, but I am sure we will win,” Anna said.

‘Crime against humanity’

Maria, 32-year-old Dubai-based Ukrainian expat, told Al Arabiya English that her family has been hiding in shelters.

“It’s a war. My city Kharkiv is under attack. My family and friends are hiding in shelters,” she said, deeming the Russian invasion of Ukraine a “crime against humanity.”

The northeastern city of Kharkiv, is the second-largest city and municipality in Ukraine and has long-been renowned for being a major cultural and educational hub in the country.

Russian paratroopers landed in the city to fight and take control of it early Thursday, with intense shelling.

More than one million people have fled Ukraine to seek refuge in neighboring countries since last week, the United Nations reported on Thursday, adding that the number could increase to four million.

“I am against war. I am against Putin,” said Maria.

Tensions rise between Russians and Ukrainians

Many Ukrainians took to social media over the past week to express their fear and disappointment over the Russian invasion and the state of their country, but this has since caused tensions to rise between Russians and Ukrainians.

“For us, Ukrainians, our normal life stopped last Thursday at 5 in the morning with the first Russian airstrike,” Olga said, adding that she was disappointed by many of her Russian friends who were posting videos of themselves having fun and partying on social media while all the Ukrainians they knew were grappling with fear and guilt, trying to help their families back home in any way possible.

“Some of my Russian friends are sincerely sorry about what’s been happening in Ukraine. Some others I used to regularly chat with before suddenly started to avoid me, or if they can’t [avoid me], they pretend like nothing is happening,” she said, adding that some of her Russian friends and relatives living in Russia had not texted her since the beginning of the invasion.

“They didn’t check if I’m OK or if [my family] are safe. This silence for me is also an answer.”

Maria, 32, told Al Arabiya English that she felt a little tension with her Russian expat friends.

“The Russian invasion has caused some tension between me and some of my Russian expat friends. But the majority of my Russian friends are against the Russian regime and the war,” said Maria.

Anna said that Russia has been waging an “informational” war by managing to “isolate a lot of people from reality and pin them against us [Ukrainians].”

“Russians who live abroad, they understand what happened and that people should not suffer. Even some Russians living in Russia can’t seem to understand why their government took this step and they feel sorry as we are connected by families and realities. But I can’t understand why some Russians wish us dead and are in favor of the war,” she said.

“Propaganda and Russian TV works well. On the third day of the Russian invasion, Russian TV showed that there were no victims from their army. Can you imagine? And who did they send to fight us? Young men, military students,” added Anna.

“I want Russian people to understand that a game of politics can never make up for the cost of the lives that are lost.”

#Ukraine’s President Volodymyr #Zelenskyy accuses #Russia, which has launched an invasion of his country, of seeking to “erase” Ukrainians, their country and their history. #UkraineRussiaWarhttps://t.co/ba41UAFRNL pic.twitter.com/egiD6b7PzL — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 2, 2022

Throughout 2021 and the beginning of 2022, Russia’s military buildup on its shared border with Ukraine had escalated tensions between the two countries and tremendously affected their bilateral relations.

Many countries have acted in solidarity, imposing tough sanctions on Russia and denouncing it over its invasion of Ukraine.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to reprimand Russia over the invasion and demanded that it stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, aiming to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body, Reuters reported.

Moscow has dealt with unprecedented international backlash over the past few days, especially from the West, whose sanctions have crippled Russia’s economy, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the biggest assault on a European state since the Second World War.

