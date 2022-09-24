In pictures: Saudis mark National Day with fireworks, parades

Saudis across the Kingdom marked the 92nd National Day on Friday with parades, fireworks and entertainment shows.
The Kingdom’s streets were adorned with green national flags, while major buildings and skyscrapers have been adorned with the country’s national colors.
In addition to entertainment, art and musical shows and theatrical performances, fighter jets, as well as military and civil aircraft, performed the biggest air show in the country’s history in 13 major cities.
While National Day itself fell on Friday, there will be 10 days packed with a variety of festivities.
Here are some pictures and videos of the array of celeberations.
#اليوم_الوطني_السعودي_92— َ (@hxx__1) September 23, 2022
𝟿𝟸 𝑌𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑠 𝑓𝑢𝑙𝑙 𝑜𝑓 𝑙𝑜𝑣𝑒 ＆ 𝑔𝑖𝑣𝑖𝑛𝑔. pic.twitter.com/I5svRRQjqx
مجندات يمثلن المديرية العامة للسجون يشاركن في عرض عسكري لوزارة الداخلية بمناسبة #اليوم_الوطني_السعودي_92— العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) September 21, 2022
عبر: @mhsen93 pic.twitter.com/mVzvt0ZC2B
