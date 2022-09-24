.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

In pictures: Saudis mark National Day with fireworks, parades

  • Font
Saudis marked the the 92nd National Day on September 23, 2022. (SPA)
Saudis marked the 92nd National Day on September 23, 2022. (SPA)

In pictures: Saudis mark National Day with fireworks, parades

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudis across the Kingdom marked the 92nd National Day on Friday with parades, fireworks and entertainment shows.

The Kingdom’s streets were adorned with green national flags, while major buildings and skyscrapers have been adorned with the country’s national colors.

In addition to entertainment, art and musical shows and theatrical performances, fighter jets, as well as military and civil aircraft, performed the biggest air show in the country’s history in 13 major cities.

While National Day itself fell on Friday, there will be 10 days packed with a variety of festivities.

Here are some pictures and videos of the array of celeberations.

Musicians celebrate on stage. (SPA)
Musicians celebrate on stage. (SPA)
(SPA)
(SPA)



Children and adults wave flags. (SPA)
Children and adults wave flags. (SPA)
(SPA)
(SPA)



Saudi authorities used a special passport stamp to mark the Kingdom’s 92nd National Day. (SPA)
Saudi authorities used a special passport stamp to mark the Kingdom’s 92nd National Day. (SPA)
Firework displays lit up the skies of the Kingdom to mark the 92nd National Day. (SPA)
Firework displays lit up the skies of the Kingdom to mark the 92nd National Day. (SPA)



Read more:

Saudi National Day: Citizens to celebrate with fireworks, biggest-ever air show

Arab leaders congratulate Saudi Arabia on 92nd National Day

Saudi National Day: A time of ‘renewed allegiance, patriotism and love,’ citizens

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More