Mental Health Awareness Week: How COVID-19 fueled global rise in stress, loneliness

The COVID-19 pandemic left millions of people locked inside their homes, restricting their social interaction with others – a fundamental part of maintaining one’s mental health – leading to greater anxiety, loneliness, and stress.

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, Al Arabiya English spoke to mental health experts in the United Arab Emirates who weighed in on the world’s post-pandemic state of mental health.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Psychiatry specialist Dr. Mohamed Abdelbadie Elsayed Ahmed Ismail of Burjeel Royal Hospital in Al Ain said that the “global prevalence of anxiety and depression” has increased exponentially since the pandemic’s onset.

Ismail said that he has seen the direct effect of this at the hospital’s psychiatry clinic.

“We have noticed a higher incidence of anxiety and depressive disorders during the last year. The increase in stress factors, including loneliness, fear of disease and financial worries, has led to a rise in mental health issues among people,” he explained.

“This indicates an urgent need to increase access to mental health services.”

Several studies from notable universities, market research agencies, and even the United Nations’ World Health Organization have registered a larger than average increase in anxiety and depressive disorder symptoms in young adults.

The pandemic triggered a 25 percent rise in the prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide, a WHO report released in March this year found.

“After periods of social isolation and quarantine, returning to face-to-face working conditions is causing anxiety and depression in some patients. These patients exhibit symptoms related to overthinking, fear of catching illness, or the inability to interact socially with others. Employers can take steps to ensure a smoother return to the workplace by addressing safety concerns,” Ismail added.

Like Ismail, Clinical Psychologist Dr. Reena Thomas of Dubai’s Medeor Hospital has also noticed a sharp increase in mental health issues, with the most common cases being obsessive compulsive-related disorders, traumatic and stress-related disorders, anxiety and social anxiety disorder, as well as interpersonal issues and internet addiction among children and adolescents who are facing multiple personality and behavioral issues.

“Mental health issues are a serious threat to society. It is not a hidden fact anymore that depression has become one of the most important illnesses that adds to the global disease burden and disability worldwide,” Thomas told Al Arabiya English.

“We must prioritize awareness programs and implement measures at all levels for further damage control.”

Awareness on the rise but stigma remains

Mental health now ranks second among global health concerns, overtaking cancer, a new report by market research company Ipsos found.

Although this statistic is worrying, it also points to the fact that mental health awareness has improved. The Ipsos report also found that three in four globally believe mental and physical health are equally important.

“I have seen a slight difference in stigma, but not at a satisfying level. While there is a surge in the number of people seeking help, regardless of socioeconomic status and educational background, people still construe mental health as a self-induced or self-moldable aspect of life,” said Thomas.

Although awareness has increased, some mental health experts believe there still is a stigma associated with mental health issues in several countries around the world.

“There is still a stigma surrounding mental health issues. This stigma has some impact on our ability to help and serve our patients. Some people prefer to suffer alone to avoid this stigma. Therefore, health organizations and stakeholders around the world need to make more efforts to facilitate the availability and guarantee the confidentiality of mental health services,” Ismail told Al Arabiya English.

Work-related stress

The healthcare sector was impacted the most during the pandemic. It did not only add a great deal of pressure on the industry and its professionals, but it also revealed the cracks in the global healthcare system and split them open, revealing deep issues such as unequal access to healthcare and global vaccine inequity, among others.

Marjolein Oosterheert, Therapy Lead at Salma Rehabilitation Hospital in Abu Dhabi, told Al Arabiya English that work-related stress has become a major and more prevalent issue among healthcare professionals since the pandemic’s onset.

“Due to COVID-19, work-related stress with professionals working in healthcare settings has increased over the past few years and has been a major challenge,” Oosterheert said.

“Since more people are becoming aware of the nature and importance of mental health in overall well-being, many individuals have begun implementing steps to take care of their mental health.”

The hospital has been working on reducing mental stress among its staff by conducting regular mindfulness and meditation sessions.

“We [also] conduct regular physical exercises that increase dopamine – the body’s feel-good-hormone. We hold team hurdles in the mornings so staff can talk about their mental health and discuss topics such as what their struggles are, what irritates them, or what makes them feel overloaded, or what will make them feel re-energized. “

“After all, taking care of mental health is a collective effort.”

Echoing her sentiment, Thomas also commented on the general global increase in work-related stress.

“People are suffering work-related stress. This is because of the pandemic-related restrictions that have impacted the job culture and lifestyle. The pandemic has seen job redundancies, creating an unanticipated imbalance in people's lives, added financial burdens, work pressure with limited resources, and insecurities of losing a job. [It hence became] a necessity to prove oneself.”

The COVID-19 pandemic coincided with a global economic recession which began in most countries in February 2020 when lockdowns were enforced around the globe. The economic slowdown, coupled with the health crisis, increased anxiety levels globally.

Although the majority of the world has recovered from the pandemic – economically speaking – recent forecasts, food security worries and rising oil prices could have a further mental health impact on people.

The World Bank’s latest 2022-23 forecast does not point to a global recession. However, experience from earlier recessions suggests that at least two developments – which either have materialized in recent months or might be underway – increase the likelihood of a global recession in the near future, the World Bank said in a blog last month.

“’Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much,’ said Helen Keller. We can do quite a lot as a society. If people go back to the collectivist society by becoming more interdependent and mutually helpful, it will benefit society at large,” said Thomas.

“Additionally, they can adopt measures like improving their own coping resources, leading a more structured and balanced lifestyle, as well as learning to live within one's means. People must also seek professional help when needed,” added.

Ismail advised people to remain productive at work and supportive of their families, continue practicing their spiritual and religious beliefs and seek out professional guidance if needed.

“Early intervention is usually in the form of psychoeducation and reassurance,” she added.

Read more:

Sleep deprivation or narcolepsy? UAE doctors say rare disease goes undetected

IVF children fare better at school than naturally conceived kids: Study

Four in five mental health sufferers in Saudi Arabia don’t seek help: Report