Factbox: UK axes economic ‘growth plan’ to restore market confidence
New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday announced almost a complete U-turn on Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plan to boost economic growth through unfunded tax cuts, which had sent international investors bolting for the exit.
Here are some of the policy reversals announced by Hunt, which he said would raise 32 billion pounds ($36.19 billion) for the government finances.
Income tax
Truss had planned for the basic rate of income tax to be cut to 19 percent from 20 percent in April 2023, one year earlier than expected.
Hunt announced this will now stay at 20 percent indefinitely.
The finance ministry said this will raise around 6 billion pounds a year.
The government will no longer proceed with its plan to remove the highest rate of income tax.
Energy bills support
Hunt said the government’s support for household and business energy bills will only run to April next year, with a review to consider what support will be needed after that point.
Corporation tax
Britain will now press ahead with its original plan to raise its 19 percent corporation tax rate - the lowest among the G7 club of rich nations - to 25 percent in 2023. Truss had planned to keep it at 19 percent.
The finance ministry had estimated that keeping the rate at 19 percent would have cost the taxpayer 67.5 billion pounds over the next five years.
Dividends tax
Hunt reversed the plan to cut the rate of tax on dividends by 1.25 percentage points from next year, which had been valued at around 1 billion pounds a year.
