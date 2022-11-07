The average global temperature has risen at unprecedented rates compared to the pre-industrial revolution era. Scientists now warn of deadly heat waves and anticipate hurricanes and dangerous weather fluctuations.

While the discussion about carbon emissions is getting serious, the whole world agrees that global warming is on the verge of spiraling out of control, leading to a huge catastrophe.

So, have we lost control? Can we avoid the repercussions of our activities on this planet?



If the global temperature rises by 1.5 percent over the next 20 years, the consequences could be disastrous.

In theory, it is hoped that the global temperature will be significantly curbed if we are able to commit to long-term targets and reach net-zero emissions by mid-century. In reality, we are headed toward a 3-degree centigrade rise in global temperature, as the commitments made by the world’s nations seem insufficient to reach the desired target.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is painting a different picture. The world's top oil producer has committed to a net-zero emission plan by 2050. At the same time, Riyadh underscores that energy security and climate change must be addressed in tandem.

Saudi Arabia aims for its share of renewable energy and gas to account for 50 percent of its domestic energy needs in 2030.

In a newly produced documentary, the Green Promise explores the Kingdom’s path to clean energy and a green future.

