BTS video: Saudi Arabia’s journey to victory against Argentina at Qatar World Cup

The entire world came to a standstill when Saudi Arabia beat football giants Argentina 2-1 on November 22 during their first match at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The team on Thursday released behind the scenes footage of their extraordinary path to success – from the moment they arrived in their locker rooms at the Lusail Stadium to their celebrations with Saudi Arabia’s Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal after their big win.

While fans waited eagerly for the match to begin, the 26-member team gathered to hear manager Herve Renard and team captain Salman al-Faraj give them one last pep talk before they faced some of the world’s best players – including renowned Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi.

Speaking to his teammates, al-Faraj is heard saying: “In the World Cup, when you play, you are playing for your country, for your nation. Set the score aside. That is unknown. People are not coming to see you. They are coming for the country.

“In the World Cup, people are playing for a slogan, for their nation. So, we will play for our slogan, and we give it our all and we will play with confidence. We are playing against 11 players. Not just one player or two, 11 players.”

But the team’s enthusiasm seems to wane off when Messi scores a goal ten minutes into the game. The team’s frustration is almost overpowering as they walk back into their locker room at half-time.

In the video, each player sits quietly at their locker, contemplating their next moves.

Renard looks around the room at his players, and sensing their disappointment, launches into a rallying call with what can only be described as tough love.

“What are we doing here? In football we are good. Did you see what you did? You don’t feel something? You don’t feel we are able to come back? You don’t feel it? They are playing relaxed. Come on guys. This is the World Cup. Give everything,” Renard stated sternly.

The team then rallies together and heads back to the field, anxious but hopeful.

In a backroom behind the stadium, the team’s assistants are shown watching the rest of the match play out on a TV. In the 48th minute, Saudi forward Saleh al-Shehri goes for the goal and scores. The men in the backroom erupt in cheers.

Watching intently, the men look on as the Saudi team takes the lead with an impressive shot by Salem al-Dawsari.

As the game ends with a stunning win by Saudi Arabia, the footballers make their way back to the locker room to reunite with the rest of their team.

Unable to contain their excitement, the players are seen cheering and clapping as they celebrate alongside the Kingdom’s Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki.

“You won against the top World Cup team. You won against the best player in the world. With your performance. There are two matches left (in the group play). You can do it. If you want it, you can achieve it,” the sports minister tells the players.

The Kingdom will go on to play Poland on November 26 and Mexico on November 30.

